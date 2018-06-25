BIRD WATCH! Roofus’ babies hatched! Help us name her chicks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations are in order! Roofus is now a mother. Two of her eggs hatched over the weekend from a nest on top of Q13 FOX studios along Seattle's Lake Union.

The chicks are light brown with dark brown speckles.

About two weeks ago, you helped us name our rooftop gull, Roofus. So we need your help naming her chicks!

Two chicks have hatched so far. A third egg is still in the nest.

We had many creative suggestions during our Facebook livestream earlier this morning.

Choose a name below and we'll announce the gull's official name Wednesday on Q13 News This Morning (4:30 - 10:00 a.m.):