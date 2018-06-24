× Teen hospitalized after shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A teenager was taken to the hospital early Sunday after he was shot at the Eastmont Park and Ride, according to Everett police.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of El Capitan Way. Officials said shots had been fired after a fight broke out among a group of teenagers.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

No information on the teen’s condition has been released, but his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Earlier in the night, officers shut down a house party on the 1900 block of 122nd Street Southeast. According to police, roughly 150 people were inside the home at the time.

It’s believed that the group of people discovered at the park & ride location had attended the house party.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450.