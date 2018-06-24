× Pierce County deputies looking for missing Key Peninsula woman who has dementia

Pierce County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 78-year-old woman who was last seen in the Key Peninsula area.

Sharran Haije has dementia and was last seen near Wright Bliss Rd. and 105th St. NW. She was wearing a blue nightgown.

Haije has been known to walk into strangers’ houses, or to hunker down in the area. Deputies believe she either left the area in a vehicle, or is in somebody’s house and confused.

An extensive multi-agency search was conducted Saturday.

If you see her, call 911.