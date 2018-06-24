× Man dies after being hit by train in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. – A man died after being hit by a train in Shoreline on Sunday afternoon.

Shoreline Fire said the man was in his 40s.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. near The Highlands. The man died at the scene.

A BNSF Railway spokesperson said the man was on the tracks wearing headphones, and that the train blew its whistle to no avail. The train was hauling freight from Everett to Seattle

The tracks are closed for all trains during the investigation.

BNSF said it was the eight death on the company’s tracks this year.

No further information was immediately available.