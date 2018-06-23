Weekend closures, lane restrictions impact SR 99, I-5 and I-90

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump

Posted 10:55 AM, June 23, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders answered a range of questions related primarily to assertions made by members of U.S. Donald Trump's legal team regarding the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(CNN) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner because she works for President Donald Trump.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders posted on Twitter Saturday.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me,” Sanders said. “I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

When reached for comment by CNN, Sanders referred to the tweet she posted. CNN has reached out to the owner of the restaurant for comment.

Other officials have been confronted over the Trump administration’s immigration policy as they dined out this week.

Tuesday night, protesters booed and shouted at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she dined at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC.