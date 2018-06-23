× One killed after boat accident on Skykomish River near Gold Bar

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A fisherman drowned early Saturday in the Gold Bar area after the boat he was in hit a rock and flipped, tossing him and another person into the Skykomish River.

Rescue crews responded at about 5 a.m. to an area about a half-mile downstream from Big Eddy Public Water Access off Highway 2, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

One fisherman swam to shore and called for help.

The fisherman who died was a 57-year-old man from Sultan. It’s believed he was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.

“River levels are high this time of year with water temperatures around 45 degrees,” Lieutenant Rick Hawkins, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, said.