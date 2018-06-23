× Coroner: Sailor dies while swimming with friends near Olympic National Park

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Coroner said the body of a 19-year-old sailor was recovered at Lake Cushman on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, divers recovered the sailor’s body about an hour and a half after his friends reported him missing.

They were swimming at Party Rock, which is a popular swimming area just before the entrance to Staircase/Olympic National Park.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The sailor was stationed in Bremerton.