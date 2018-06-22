Second suspect in double-murder in University Place arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The second suspect in a University Place double murder has been arrested, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspect with the assistance of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office as he was coming out of a business in Snohomish County Thursday night, Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.

In early June, another man was arrested in the May 14 deaths of 19-year-old Adrian Valencia and 22-year-old Wilberth Acala.

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department had been searching for two suspects since mid-May when the two men were found dead in a Dodge Charger. Both had been shot in the head.

Authorities say that investigators believe the shooting was drug related and involved two shooters. Video surveillance showed two men walking away from the shooting scene in the early morning of May 14.