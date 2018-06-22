Normandy Park police officer shoots man while investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY PARK, Wash. -- One person was shot by a police officer in Normandy Park early Friday morning.

This happened on S. 216th Place, not far from the Des Moines Creek Trail.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says someone called police about a person in a suspicious vehicle early this morning. Normandy Park police tell Q13 News that the man was "uncooperative," and the Normandy Park police officer who responded to the call asked Des Moines police for backup.

Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly happened after that. KCSO says the suspect was shot in the shoulder, and Normandy Park police says the officer is not injured.

KCSO's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Q13 News has a crew headed to the scene, and will bring you live updates on Q13 News This Morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a developing story and will be updated.