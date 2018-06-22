Father, 5-year-old son shocked when a boom lift they were in touches power line; boy in serious condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- A father and his 5-year-old son were shocked when a boom lift they were in struck a power line Friday afternoon in Everett.

An Everett Fire Department spokesperson said both were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. The boy was listed in serious condition. The father's condition was not immediately known.

Everett Fire did not immediately know why the father and son were in the lift near Colby Ave & California St., and said the circumstances leading up to this accident were under investigation.

Snohomish PUD was called to the scene to restore power.