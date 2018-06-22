Cops: Teen arrested by Seattle police linked to Shoreline killing

SHORELINE, Wash. — Authorities say a teenager arrested by Seattle police last weekend was responsible for a killing in Shoreline nine hours earlier.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old boy was arrested for unlawful gun possession, and that tests determined it to be the same weapon used to kill a 43-year-old man who was found in his vehicle.

Investigators also say that phone records indicate the suspect and victim had contacted each other multiple times in the days leading up to the death. The records show that the victim anticipated having a lot of money that day, and surveillance video show a male running from the victim’s car with a large black backpack.

The teen has been booked for investigation of first-degree murder, robbery and a weapons charge.