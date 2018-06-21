× Seahawks training camp tickets sold out very quickly this morning

SEATTLE – The bad news is, tickets to the Seattle Seahawks’ training camp sold out very quickly Thursday morning.

There’s a silver lining, however: Q13 will be giving away tickets next month.

Tickets for 13 practices at the VMAC that will be open to the public went on sale at 10 a.m., and by 11:25 the Seahawks had announced everything was sold out.

It’s the sixth year in a row the team has sold out training camp.

If you’re dying to go, Q13 will be be holding an Instagram ticket-giveaway beginning July 9. We’ll be giving away 11 pairs of general-admission tickets and one pair of VIP tickets to enter to win.

If you’re not already following our Instagram account, do it here. There will be a post with instructions once the contest begins.