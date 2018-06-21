PLAN AHEAD: Weekend closures, lane restrictions impact SR 99, I-5, I-90 and US 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's going to be a busy weekend around Western Washington, and there are many road closures that could impact your plans June 22-25.

One of the closures with the biggest impact -- southbound SR 99 will be closed starting Friday night through Sunday at 6:00 a.m. The closure is from the Battery Street Tunnel all the way to South Spokane Street.

Crews are using the closure to start preparing to transition from the Alaskan Way Viaduct to the new SR 99 tunnel which opens later this fall.

WSDOT created a handy map showing what events are happening this weekend and where you can expect extra traffic.

Here's more info from WSDOT:

SR 99 Downtown Seattle

From 9 p.m. Friday, June 22, to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 24, all lanes and ramps of southbound SR 99 between Battery Street and South Lander Street will be closed.

I-90 Seattle

From 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, to noon on Saturday, June 23, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to two lanes inside the Mount Baker Tunnel. The northbound and southbound Rainier Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will also be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

From 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, to noon on Sunday, June 24, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to two lanes inside the Mount Baker Tunnel. The northbound and southbound Rainier Avenue on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will also be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.



I-5 Ship Canal Bridge

From 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24, northbound I-5 traffic will be reduced to two lanes between SR 520 and Northeast 45th Street. The Harvard Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also be closed from 2 to 10 a.m. on Sunday.



US 2 Everett/Lake Stevens

From 7 p.m. Friday, June 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, June 25, all lanes of westbound US 2 between SR 204 and Homeacres Road/20th Street Southeast will be closed.

The following ramps will also be closed: Westbound SR 204 off-ramp to westbound US 2. 20th Street Southeast on-ramp to westbound US 2.



I-90 Snoqualmie Pass