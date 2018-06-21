GOP mayor of El Paso says claims of a border security crisis ‘just hyperbole that’s misplaced’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, said Thursday that people are "misinformed" if they believe there's a border security crisis where criminals are crossing into the United States and raising crime rates.

"Some of our viewers believe there's a border security crisis, a crisis of criminals entering this country. As mayor of El Paso, just right across the border from Juarez, what would you say to those people?" Q13 News' Brandi Kruse asked Margo while on assignment on the U.S.-Mexico border.

I'd say "you're misinformed," Margo said. "Come see us. The largest city on the Mexican border. Been here working on both sides as a community for over 40 years. We don't have that at all, and all the stats point to that.

"It's just bad information, just hyperbole that's misplaced."

According to FBI crime statistics, the crime rate in El Paso is down 7 percent.

Margo said his primary concern is the federal government separating families at the border and the uncertainty of the DACA, which President Donald Trump rescinded but which the courts have allowed to continue for the time being. He said Congress needs to fix the program so that the "Dreamers" who were brought to the U.S. as children and who have been attending school and working be allowed to stay.