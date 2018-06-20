× Teen sentenced to 15 years for fatally shooting another teen in Skagit County

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting another teen last year.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Cristian Quijas was sentenced Tuesday and will serve his time in juvenile detention until he turns 21 and then will be transferred to an adult prison.

He will also serve three years of community custody upon release and was ordered to pay $5,750 in restitution in the death of Angel Estrada.

Quijas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May to the March 2017 killing. Estrada was shot five times, with three shots hitting him in the back.

A judge had ruled that Quijas could be charged as an adult.

The prosecution says Quijas shot Estrada because Estrada, a member of a rival gang, was dating Quijas’ sister.

Quijas apologized to Estrada’s mother in court.