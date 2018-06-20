× Man suspected of killing clerk at SeaTac motel arrested in Ohio, sheriff’s office says

SEATTLE — A 26-year-old man suspected of killing a clerk at a SeaTac motel during a robbery last Friday night was arrested Wednesday in Ohio, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s detectives will be flying to Dayton, Ohio, where the suspect was arrested, to continue the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“The suspect will eventually be extradited back to WA to face charges,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 11 p.m. last Friday, deputies were called to America’s Best Value Inn in the 20600 block of International Boulevard South after an airport shuttle driver returned to the motel to find the clerk lying on the ground.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died of gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said detectives had “a lot of help” in solving the crime “from all of the nearby hotels and motels in SeaTac.”