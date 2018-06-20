Man shot, killed by Redmond police at Kirkland Safeway gas station identified

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A man shot to death by Redmond police in Kirkland has been identified as 40-year-old Marcelo Castellano.

Kirkland police Capt. Mike St. Jean said Wednesday the Redmond police officers who shot Castellano were investigating Castellano for drug crimes and had probable cause for his arrest.

The Seattle Times reports Castellano was shot by officers and died from multiple gunshot wounds on June 14 at the Kirkland Safeway gas station, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Castellano was fueling his pickup when officers attempted to take him into custody, and shots were fired.

Kirkland police said the man had a gun, but did not specify where the weapon was located or whether he had reached for it.

The officers involved haven’t been identified.

The shooting is under investigation by Kirkland police.

