Demolition is underway as Tacoma Dome renovation ramps up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- We're taking a first look at a major renovation project that is happening this summer at the Tacoma Dome.

Demolition work is underway to remove the old bleachers which will be replaced with new seating.

A Tacoma Dome spokesperson says there will also be enhanced security features and better sound and lighting systems.

The city says these renovations has a lot of benefits.

"Certainly the most striking feature will be new seats top to bottom, and we can't wait for people to sit in them and enjoy them," said Kim Bedier, Director for City of Tacoma Venues and Events. "But the other great feature for patrons is there's also going to be 300 percent more restroom capability on the arena floor."

The Dome will reopen in October.