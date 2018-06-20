Border Divide: Immigration policy and separated immigrant children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO, Texas -- Just what kind of crisis is unfolding here along the border depends on who you ask. Some see perhaps one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time. The images of children, young children, separated from their families are now ingrained in America's collective conscience. Others see a crisis of border security.

It's true that as we stand here in El Paso, we are not far from one of the most dangerous places in Mexico. In the distance behind us is Juarez, a city rife with crime, drug cartel, and violence. It is home to some of the most dangerous criminal elements in the world.

On Thursday morning, we will travel 40 miles along the border from El Paso to the town of Tornillo, Texas. It's home to a U.S. Port of Entry, where migrants can enter the United States to seek asylum. It's also home to this federally run tent village, now filled with migrant teenagers waiting -- and hoping -- to be reunited with their families.

At that camp, we'll be meeting with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who traveled to Texas Wednesday after demanding an end to the practice of separating immigrant families.

On Q13 News This Morning, the mayor and I will speak one-on-one, live from the border. We'll find out what she hopes to accomplish so far away from Seattle. And a question many of you are asking: Why focus her attention on this crisis when there are so many urgent needs back at home?

While here, we'll be your eyes and ears, bring you the facts and look at all sides of the issue. And also look for common ground in what has become a bitterly divisive debate.