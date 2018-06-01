CAPTURED: Tip leads to high-violent gang member who was wanted in Tri-Cities, living in tent by Spokane River

FUGITIVE CAPTURED January 24, 2019 —

Department of Corrections officers say a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Mickey Sumey in Spokane on Thursday.

DOC officers say the tipster had information that Sumey had been living in a tent shack by the Spokane River — and that’s where Spokane Police found him.

Officers say they found meth on him in the Spokane County Jail.

He was transported to the Benton County Jail where he’s being held without bail.

He’s WMW Capture #1054.

FUGITIVE WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES June 1, 2018 —

A high-violent gang member who just got out of prison is in the wind.

Mickey Sumey did more than six years of hard time for a burglary in Spokane County we featured him for on Washington’s Most Wanted back in 2011.

After his recent release he never checked-in with Department of Corrections officers like he’s supposed to, so now he’s wanted in Benton County for breaking probation on that First Degree Burglary conviction.

DOC officers think he could be back in the Spokane Area and committing new crimes.

His rap sheet also has several domestic violence convictions, including assault.

He’s 42 years old, 5’8″, weighs 250 pounds and has a ton of tatoos, including ‘White Pride’ on his forearm and swastikas on his hand, shoulder and calf.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone if you know where he’s hiding, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).