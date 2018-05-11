Gabriel Vargas: High-Violent Offender wanted after conviction for beating, choking pregnant girlfriend

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Gabriel Vargas is the boyfriend — and father — from hell: Convicted of choking and beating his girlfriend — pregnant with his child — putting her and their unborn baby in the hospital and at one point during the assault — threatening to kill his kid.

He went to prison for it, got out, and is wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on the assault conviction and a pair of domestic violence ‘no contact order’ violations.

Vargas has several convictions for domestic violence on his rap sheet.

He’s 37 years old, 5’8”, 160 pounds and has ties to the Tri-Cities and Yakima County.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).