Pacific neighbors worry for children’s safety after 3 suspects flee shooting, home invasion

PACIFIC, Wash. – Police are looking for three suspects believed to be involved in a violent home invasion that left one man in critical condition. Pacific police say 31-year-old Ronald Gray told them the men entered his apartment at Cobble Court Apartments with masks on and they exchanged gunfire.

Neighbors tell Q13 this is an apartment complex full of families and they’re still trying to wrap their heads around the idea that a shootout happened while their children slept in their beds. First responders woke up Ed Mott.

“I go back to sleep and I wake up and the crime scene [tape] is out here and there’s police all over the place and officers were standing guard on it,” said neighbor Ed Mott, “I’ve never heard any crime up here until now."

Ed also lives on the bottom floor and wonders what would’ve happened if the suspects picked his apartment.

“I’m disabled so I’m home 24/7, so yeah it’s nerve-racking,” said Mott.

Ed’s family gathered here to support one another.

“As soon as I realized what happened, I was like, 'Oh geez really?'” asked neighbor Nathaniel Marx.

Nathaniel Marx worries about his daughter Alexis. Alexis and two-year-old Alyssa were sleeping in their beds at the time of the shooting just across the parking lot from this crime scene.

“I won’t let her leave my sight right now. If those people are still on the loose I won’t let her leave my sight,” said Marx.

It’s how many parents in the neighborhood say they’re feeling right now, as they watch their kids play with an unfortunate backdrop of crime scene tape all while detectives continue the investigation.

“We’re in the process now of doing a canvass within about a half-mile radius of here of talking to people looking for video surveillance,” said Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Task Force Commander Larry Colagiovanni.

Police don’t have a description of the suspects because the victim told them all three were wearing masks that covered their entire faces.