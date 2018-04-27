× CAPTURED: Pierce County High Priority Offender Cerril Turner arrested in Greenwood, SC

GREENWOOD, SC — Cerril Turner has been arrested in Greenwood, South Carolina for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Handgun, and Public Intoxication. The Level III sex offender had been wanted in Pierce County since March, 2018 for DUI, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st degree, two counts of Assault in the 2nd degree.

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Cerril Turner is classified by the Pierce County Prosecutor`s Office as a High Priority Offender:

He’s a level three sex offender — the worst of the worst.

He’s a violent gang member who calls himself “OG Ugly.”

And he’s considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after Pierce County detectives say he turned an elevator ride at an apartment complex in Tacoma into terror for a pair of people who were inside with him — pulling a gun on them as he got out.

“Our suspect was convicted of rape. He’s been convicted of failing to register. He has a DUI and he also has weapons charges, so that’s a trifecta of somebody we want to get picked up right away, because we have somebody we know is drinking. We know is possibly armed and has failed to register, so the High Priority Unit of the Pierce County Prosecutors Office is taking a look at him and they want him put into custody too, so this is somebody that knows the police are after him and when he is caught, he’s going to be locked up and he’s going to be held accountable and he may go away for quite some time,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Turner has also been convicted of assault with sexual motivation.

He’s wanted for two counts of assault, illegally having a gun, DUI and failing to register as a sex offender.

He’s 44 years old, 5’8” and weighs 215 pounds.

Pierce County prosecutor Mark Lindquist says the High Priority Offender Program was specifically designed to take repeat offenders, like Turner, off the streets.

