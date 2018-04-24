Seattle police searching for prolific gun, ammunition-stealing home burglary suspects driving stolen cars

SEATTLE — Police are asking for the public’s help to find ‘armed and dangerous’ theft suspects, Lianne Soto and Brandon Fernando aka ‘Kevin Magsombol’.

Detectives say home surveillance video from a home in Homer Harris Park near Madison Valley on December 27th shows the pair pulling into a driveway in a dark gray Honda Pilot with a stolen license plate. Lianne climbed out of the passenger seat and stole a package containing books and lighting.

It is just the latest case in a string of crimes. In September, Fernando is accused of stealing a dozen firearms during a home burglary in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue South in Beacon Hill along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. Detectives say Fernando and Soto are stealing cars, switching plates and then driving around and stealing mail and packages and breaking into homes in Seattle, Everett, Tukwila and Renton to burglarize them.

“I look at this guy’s record. A number of felony warrants, extradition all 50 states. That doesn’t happen very often, possession of firearms, theft burglary, continue to name him ‘armed and dangerous.’ Isn’t it just time to get these guys off the street? I mean they are dangerous. Somebody is going to get killed and we really need your assistance,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Both have warrants for their arrest. Brandon is a nine-time felon.

Lianne is charged with second-degree burglary in Everett.

Brandon Laygo Fernando is 5'5" and 120 pounds.

Lianne Angelica Soto is 5'3" and 105 pounds.

If you can tell police where to find them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. If you know what they are driving or where they are hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.