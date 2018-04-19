Health district investigating reports of possible norovirus at Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing
MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Snohomish Health District is investigating reports of norovirus-like illness in people who ate at Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing on April 14.
Ivar’s voluntarily closed the restaurant on Wednesday, April 18 for disinfection out of an abundance of caution. It was unclear if the illness was caused by food or if a person that was ill came into contact with diners.
“These reports are limited to a very narrow window of time, suggesting a fairly isolated incident, but we applaud the staff and management at Ivar’s for being proactive and responsive in our investigation,” said Dr. Mark Beatty, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “Our disease investigators and food safety program rely on the public to notify us when they have become ill and are concerned it may have been caused by food they either prepared or ate at an establishment.”
Anyone who thinks they may have gotten sick after eating in any restaurant is asked to call the Communicable Disease Surveillance line at 425.339.5278.
“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our number one concern, we are thankful the reported illness did not require medical care, and we take reports of this nature seriously,” said Bob Donegan, president of Ivar’s. “We voluntarily closed our Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing’s full-service restaurant, as well as the Fish Bar, on Wednesday to perform all cleaning and sanitation protocols.”
Here’s more information from the Snohomish Health District:
The virus causes stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting because your stomach, intestines or both get inflamed (acute gastroenteritis).
Symptoms include:
- A sudden onset of illness, usually 24-48 hours after exposure
- Vomiting and nausea
- Diarrhea and stomach cramps
- Headaches, chills, a low-grade fever, muscle aches and tiredness
- Symptoms lasting for 1-2 days
There are no specific drugs or vaccines to treat or prevent norovirus. However, taking the following precautions will help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Wash hands after using the bathroom
- Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly
- Do not prepare food for others while sick
- Keep children with symptoms home from school or child care, and notify them of the illness
- Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces with a solution of bleach and water
- Wash all clothes and linens soiled by vomit or fecal matter immediately