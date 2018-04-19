× Health district investigating reports of possible norovirus at Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Snohomish Health District is investigating reports of norovirus-like illness in people who ate at Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing on April 14.

Ivar’s voluntarily closed the restaurant on Wednesday, April 18 for disinfection out of an abundance of caution. It was unclear if the illness was caused by food or if a person that was ill came into contact with diners.

“These reports are limited to a very narrow window of time, suggesting a fairly isolated incident, but we applaud the staff and management at Ivar’s for being proactive and responsive in our investigation,” said Dr. Mark Beatty, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “Our disease investigators and food safety program rely on the public to notify us when they have become ill and are concerned it may have been caused by food they either prepared or ate at an establishment.”

Anyone who thinks they may have gotten sick after eating in any restaurant is asked to call the Communicable Disease Surveillance line at 425.339.5278.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our number one concern, we are thankful the reported illness did not require medical care, and we take reports of this nature seriously,” said Bob Donegan, president of Ivar’s. “We voluntarily closed our Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing’s full-service restaurant, as well as the Fish Bar, on Wednesday to perform all cleaning and sanitation protocols.”

Here’s more information from the Snohomish Health District: