Suspected drunk driver crashes into Pierce County deputy

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspected drunk driver pulled out of a parking lot on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma and hit a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday night.

The sheriff’s department said the deputy’s car was sent down an embankment. The deputy was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Spokesman Ed Troyer said the 25-year-old driver was leaving Haven Tavern parking lot at 125th and Pacific when he struck the deputy’s patrol car.

He is currently in custody for vehicular assault and is being processed by the Washington State Patrol for suspected DUI.