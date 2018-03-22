Deputies searching for white van from SeaTac hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

SEATAC, Wash. — Police were looking for a white cargo-style van that struck a man walking in the 13600 block of Military Road South and drove off early Thursday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the victim — a man in his 30s — was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

Few details were known about the incident. Deputies received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a person lying on the side of the road. The victim was unresponsive when deputies arrived.

"We now have a photo of the suspect vehicle and need help locating it," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "It is a white cargo style van with a very noticeable roof rack on the roof.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of this van please call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line of 206/296-3311 or 911."