Deputies searching for white van from SeaTac hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

Posted 5:05 PM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:11PM, March 22, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Suspect van

SEATAC, Wash. — Police were looking for a white cargo-style van that struck a man walking in the 13600 block of Military Road South and drove off early Thursday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the victim — a man in his 30s — was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

Few details were known about the incident. Deputies received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a person lying on the side of the road. The victim was unresponsive when deputies arrived.

"We now have a photo of the suspect vehicle and need help locating it," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "It is a white cargo style van with a very noticeable roof rack on the roof.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of this van please call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line of 206/296-3311 or 911."

 