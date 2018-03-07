× Convicted child rapist Lyle Ball wanted in Clark County by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force

CLARK COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force continues to request help from the public to find convicted sex offender Lyle Ball. The 67-year-old has a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Deputies say he was last registered in Vancouver, Washington but is no longer at his address. His whereabouts are unknown.

Ball was convicted of Rape of a Child and Child Molestation in 1993. “He has to register and we need to know where he’s at to protect any future victims. Every minute that he’s not residing where he’s supposed to be residing, that could be someone being harmed and that’s the reason he’s placed on our top ten list,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green.

Ball is 5’05” and weighs 195 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.