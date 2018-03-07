John Bradshaw: ‘Armed and Dangerous’ fugitive one of Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force top ten most wanted

SEATTLE — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is requesting the public’s help to find John A. Bradshaw.

The 72-year-old is wanted for a federal supervised release violation following convictions for Bank Fraud and Felon in Possesssion.

Bradshaw has been a fugitive since 2010. Prior to his disappearance, he and an accomplice — an ex-cop-turned bank robber — were suspected in an armed home invasion robbery at a lakeside home near Seattle. They got away, but six months later, Bradshaw’s partner-in-crime’s body was found floating in Lake Washington.

Bradshaw has never been seen again.

“John Bradshaw has been evading law enforcement for the last eight years and this is considered a cold case, this is where we need any tips, or any information to help bring him to justice,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. “Typically, when you don’t catch a fugitive within the first six months leads start to go cold, interest starts to die down on the case and the person feels kind of comfortable where they’re hiding and the public might not know that we’re looking for them, so typically when we have a cold case, Washington’s Most Wanted is a key partner, because it can shed light to that dangerous fugitive that we’re looking for. Bradshaw’s considered ‘armed and dangerous. If you have any information or any leads, they would be of great assistance to our investigators.”

He’s 6 feet tall, 190 lbs. and uses the aliases ‘John C. Cole’ and ‘Calvin Keller’.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.

You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.