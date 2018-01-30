Hamilton announces $10 lottery tickets for Seattle shows

If you missed your chance to get tickets to the mega-popular Hamilton musical coming to the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, here’s your second chance!
Hamilton producers just announced a $10 digital lottery for tickets starting Sunday, February 4!
The lottery will sell 40 tickets for every performance from February 6 to March 18.

HOW TO ENTER

• Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
• You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
• The lottery will open at 11:00 AM PT two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM PT the day prior to the performance.
• Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM PT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
• Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
• Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM PT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM PT the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
• Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Lottery tickets are not available for the evening performance February 15 and the matinees on March 8 and March 14.

Good luck!