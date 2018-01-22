Michael Bennett makes it six Seahawks on the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster

SEATTLE – Michael Bennett had a big end to a busy weekend.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end was named Monday to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster, the third year in a row he’s made the team.

Bennett will replace the Minnesota Vikings’ Everson Griffen, who will skip the game with an injury.

There are now six Seahawks on the NFC roster, as joins Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin. Baldwin was also named to the team as a replacement.

Bennett did some work for the NFL Network over the weekend, at one point getting animated about the time “we threw the ball on the 1-yard line!” in Super Bowl XLIX.

Bennett had 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits in 16 starts for the Seahawks last season.

The game will be played Sunday at noon in Orlando.