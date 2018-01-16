Tukwila man held on $2 million bail in ‘body-in-luggage’ murder case

Posted 5:56 PM, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:00PM, January 16, 2018
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old Tukwila man is being held on $2 million bail for allegedly killing his cousin and stuffing his remains in a suitcase.

The Seattle Times reports a judge on Saturday found probable cause to hold the man on investigation of murder.

King County prosecutors say formal charges are expected Wednesday.

Q13 News policy typically does not name a suspect until formally charged with a crime.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released the victim’s identity or cause of death. He is identified as the cousin and roommate of the victim in a probable-cause statement outlining the Tukwila Police’s case.

On Jan. 10, the statement says the suspect’s brother called police and asked them to conduct a welfare check on his brother in their apartment. The officers found him to be “relatively calm.”

Documents say the next day, a woman living in the building reported finding human remains in a suitcase that had been left in a covered breezeway.