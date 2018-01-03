Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Move over McDonald’s. Taco Bell is adding fries to its menu.

On Wednesday the chain announced that U.S. customers will soon be able to order Nacho Fries for just $1. According to Taco Bell, the fries will have “a bold Mexican seasoning” and be served with a “warm Nacho Cheese dipping sauce.”

Customers can also order “Supreme” fries for $2.49, which come with toppings like beef and Pico de Gallo, or “Bell Grande” fries for $3.49.

Taco Bell has long served fries at international stores in countries like the United Kingdom, Korea, and Japan. The chain, owned by Yum Brands, also tested fries last spring in select California and West Virginia locations.

In October, Taco Bell hinted it may be adding fries when responding to a tweet from Blink-182 band member Mark Hoppus.

The news comes a day before McDonald’s is set to relaunch its “Dollar Menu” which contain $1, $2 and $3 items. But the Golden Arches' French fries are not on that menu.

Taco Bell’s fries will be available for a limited time beginning January 25.