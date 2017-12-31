Michael Bennett doesn’t think he’ll be back with Seahawks, and Earl Thomas isn’t sure

SEATTLE – Barely an hour after the Seattle Seahawks’ season had ended, their uncertain future began.

Both Michael Bennett and Earl Thomas expressed uncertainty about their futures with the franchise in the aftermath of a difficult 26-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Bennett reportedly told The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell that he doesn’t expect to be back next year.

“I probably won’t be back next year,” Bennett told Bell. “Just seems like it’s a young man’s game. I can see them going younger, with younger players. That’s part of the game.”

Bennett had dropped a clue to that effect over the weekend, when he retweeted a USA Today story headlined “Sunday could be Seattle finale for Michael Bennett, Jimmy Graham and others.”

A week after causing a minor stir when he chased Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to the locker room and told him “come get me,” Earl Thomas also seemed uncertain about what the future holds.

“I have no clue,” he told The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “I have no clue. But I know for sure I am going to win in the end regardless.”

Earl Thomas on if he expects to be back: "I have no clue. I have no clue. But I know for sure I am going to win in the end regardless.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 1, 2018

There were rumors swirling around the Seahawks’ coaching staff as well Sunday. Pete Carroll denied rumors he’s considering retirement, while offensive line coach Tom Cable will reportedly be considered for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching vacancy.