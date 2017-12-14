× Suicidal teen girl shot by police may face assault charges

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Investigators are recommending multiple charges against a suicidal teenage girl shot by police in February.

The Daily Herald reports that the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team investigating the police shooting in Arlington said she should be charged with two counts of felony assault, and misdemeanor domestic-violence assault and disorderly conduct.

Arlington police said they found the then 17-year-old girl on Valentine’s Day lying in the street and yelling about killing herself after hitting her boyfriend, believing he had cheated on her.

She reportedly locked herself in a vehicle when confronted by police.

Police said they shot her in the chest and right side after she lunged through a shattered window with a knife as officers tried to subdue her with a stun gun.

Her lawyer has disputed that account.