After 3 student-initiated threats, Mercer Island High School cancels classes Friday for ‘students and staff to regroup’

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Mercer Island School District announced Thursday that it is canceling classes at Mercer Island High School and all after-school and athletic activities there for Friday, “in light of the three separate student-initiated threats at MIHS in the past few weeks.”

The move came after the latest incident — a bomb threat at the school Thursday afternoon. The threat was found “not to be credible,” the school said, but a full sweep and search of MIHS was still conducted by the Mercer Police Department.

The district said there is no “viable safety concern” for Friday, but it was canceling classes and activities anyway to allow “MIHS students and staff to regroup.”

“District and MIHS administration will use this time to collaborate with staff on ways to address these situations,” the district said in its message to parents. “We will also strategize on how to educate our students on the legal implications and extreme disruption these threats cause.”