LIVE UPDATES: Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks

Posted 11:44 AM, November 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:54PM, November 5, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE – Could this be the week the Seattle Seahawks start firing on all cylinders?

The Seahawks play host to a Washington Redskins team featuring an offensive line decimated by injuries, even as they trot out a massive new addition to their own O-line in Duane Brown. They’re also entering the part of the season where they tend to catch fire; the Seahawks are 15-4 in November since 2012.

