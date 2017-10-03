Man charged in Port Orchard crash that led to death of unborn baby

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Prosecutors say a Washington man involved in a crash in which a pregnant woman was injured, resulting in the death of her unborn child, has been charged with vehicular assault.

The Kitsap Sun reports investigators allege the Sept. 27 crash was caused when the man accelerated on J M Dickenson Rd SW to prevent a car from passing him. The pregnant woman was a passenger in the passing car.

Kitsap County Prosecutors’ Office says prosecutors will investigate the other driver in the crash for possible charges, as well as whether the drivers could be charged with vehicular homicide for the death of the fetus.

The 18-year-old woman was 31-weeks pregnant with a due date of Nov. 27. Court documents say doctors performed an emergency C-section to remove the unborn child.