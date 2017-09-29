CAPTURED: Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force arrests Jesse Rodarte in Yakima

CAPTURED — October 12, 2017

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima arrested Jesse Rodarte in Yakima. Officers say Rodarte refused to comply with all verbal commands so they deployed a Taser. It didn’t make a connection because of all the clothing he was wearing so he was forcefully pulled off the top of a porch and put onto the ground where he was cuffed.

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

It’s time to catch ‘Spider’ in a web of Washington’s Most Wanted justice!

‘Spider’ is the street name for dangerous gang member, Jesse Rodarte.

He’s a wanted felon who’s breaking probation in Yakima County on a robbery bust.

His massive rap sheet also includes convictions for:

-Assault

-Harassment

-Burglary

-Theft

-Drugs

-Several DUI’s

-Possession of a stolen firearm

He’s 48 years old, 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds.

He’s inked with a ton of tattoos, including several spider webs on his arms and left knee.

Department of Corrections officers think he’s hiding in the Yakima area, but also has ties to the Lower Valley/Toppenish area.

If you know how to help catch spider in a web of justice — call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.