PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Tuesday in finding missing 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto of Silverdale.

A “silver alert” has been issued to help locate Okumoto, who was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Monday in the area of Huckle Drive and Nels Nelson Road in the Silverdale/Central Kitsap area, the sheriff’s office said.

He left his residence Monday morning in his green 2002 Ford Escort 4-door passenger car, with Washington license 535-ZRQ, on a short drive toward the Central Valley Road area. He has not been seen since, the sheriff’s office said, and he is without his required medications.

The sheriff’s office asks that you please call 9-1-1 if you see Okumoto or have any information on his whereabouts.