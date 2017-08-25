Eddie Nagan: Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force searching for ‘Offer Up’ armed robber

WANTED IN KENT —

The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find 20-year-old Eddie Nagan. He has been wanted since 2017 when he pleaded guilty to Robbery 1st Degree. He failed to appear in King County court for sentencing. Nagan used a popular buy-sell app to lure and rob a man who thought he was buying an iPhone 6. Kent Police saw him throwing a .40 semi-automatic pistol in bushes as he fled the scene.

“Interestingly enough, once Eddie was arrested initially for the ‘OfferUp’ robberies, we’ve had no more so that tells you, we were looking at him for five or six different robberies involving ‘OfferUp’ and there are probably many more that maybe not were even reported,” said Kent Police Det. Melanie Robinson. “I really want to get this guy off the streets. He needs to be held accountable for what he did. He has taken people’s safety net and taken advantage of them in a manner that will affect them forever. Putting a gun at somebody’s head and stealing their money and items, I don’t think you’ll ever be the same after something like that happens to you.”

Detectives say this crime is another alarming reminder for people to stay safe when using apps to buy stuff from strangers through sites like ‘OfferUp,’ ‘LetGo,” and ‘Craigslist.’ “Be aware of your surroundings. Make good decisions. Go with your gut instinct, if something seems too good to be true it generally is. If you’re looking at an item you’d like to purchase and you want to meet up somewhere, make it a safe place, make it a law enforcement agency. I, myself, use ‘OfferUp’ and I always go to a law enforcement agency. If that person doesn’t want to go with you, or meet you at that location, that’s a clue and that’s a red flag that this might be somebody that’s going to take advantage of you.”

Eddie Nagan is 6’0” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.