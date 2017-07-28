Derek Long: Wanted in Tri-Cities after serving full prison sentence for ‘unremorseful’ assault

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —
Department of Corrections officers in the Tri-Cities say a High-Violent Offender with a long history of assaults and aggression towards law enforcement — is on the run.

DOC officers say Derek Long was convicted of assault in 2009, showed no remorse for it, so a judge sentenced him to serve his full seven-year sentence.
Now, he’s out and breaking probation.
DOC officers say he’s threatened to kill officers in the past.
He has a long criminal history in the Tri-Cities, Clark County and other parts of the state.
Derek Long is 46 years old, 6’1″ and weighs 200 pounds.
He has a nationwide warrant for his arrest.
If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-8477.
It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.