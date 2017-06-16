World’s largest rubber duck — 15 tons, six-stories high — floats into Tacoma

Watch Live: Major announcements from Sounders FC and Tacoma Rainiers

TACOMA -- The world's largest rubber duck has floated into Tacoma and will be on display along with the tall ships this weekend at Tacoma's 2017 Festival of Sail.

“It’s really a fantastic compliment to the tall ships,” states Craig Samborski, executive producer of Festival of Sail Tacoma, 2017. “The World’s Largest Rubber Duck inspires us to enjoy the world’s waterfronts and conserve our natural resources for future ducklings.”

Mama Duck will be on display during festival hours starting June 15 and running through the weekend.

According to the festival: "Mama Duck is a viewable attraction. She is not available to ride."

There will also be a rare chance to see "some of the grandest ships of yore."

