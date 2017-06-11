× Man who threatened to kill judge gets 2 years in prison

TACOMA, Wash. — A man who threatened to kill a judge while representing himself in court has been sentenced to two years in prison.

The News Tribune reports that 32-year-old Michael Deshawn Denton received the sentence Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court.

Visiting Kitsap County Judge Jennifer Forbes ruled that the sentence is to be served consecutively with the 10 years Denton is already serving for throwing liquid and feces at Pierce County corrections deputies in 2015.

Denton pleaded guilty to felony harassment for comments he made to Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh at a hearing last year.

Denton represented himself in the case involving corrections deputies and said he’d murder the judge and others after Rumbaugh ruled some of Denton’s motions weren’t relevant.