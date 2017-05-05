Seahawks finalize their preseason schedule

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks finalized their preseason schedule on Friday, cementing the three TBA dates they’d originally released.

All three of the newly finalized games will be broadcast on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

The Seahawks will open with a game at the Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

Next up, they play host to the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The third game is the one that was already announced: A 5 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Aug. 25 against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks close out the preseason with a 7 p.m. game at the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The regular season begins Sunday, Sept. 10 at Green Bay.