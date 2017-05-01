× Suit blames guard for woman’s jump from tall Oregon building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The family of a woman who jumped off a 27-story building in downtown Portland has sued the security guard who couldn’t stop her.

The lawsuit seeks $505,000, alleging the guard was at fault for unlocking the door to the roof. The security company that employed him is also listed as a defendant.

The guard told police in August 2015 he was in the stairwell of the Standard Insurance Center building when he realized a woman was walking up the stairs above him. When he neared the locked door to the roof, the woman turned around and walked down past him.

The guard said he unlocked the door to make sure nothing was amiss. That’s when the 46-year-old woman ran by him and went to the ledge.

The 20-year-old guard said he tried to verbally and physically stop the suicidal woman, but she leaned forward out of his grip and dropped to the pavement.