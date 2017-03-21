Man accused of holding woman in home, repeatedly raping her

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman who lives near Bremerton told police that he held her against her will for two months and repeatedly assaulted her.

The Kitsap Sun reports (https://goo.gl/s9b4rX ) Joshua Allie was charged Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Allie Monday when friends of the 52-year-old woman asked them to check on her.

The woman told deputies that Allie was an acquaintance whom she unexpectedly encountered about two months ago while on her way to visit family in Wenatchee.

Court documents say he went on the trip and then threatened her and demanded that she take him to her home. Documents say once there he changed the locks, barred the windows and assaulted her repeatedly.

Documents say Allie refused to talk to investigators. His bail was set at $750,000.