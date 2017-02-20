× Father and son collide in head-on crash in Alabama

A father and son in Alabama were killed in a most unthinkable way — they crashed into each other in a head-on collision.

Jeffrey Morris Brasher and his son Austin Blaine Brasher of Bankston, Alabama, died early Saturday morning. Jeffrey Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and his son was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck when they collided on a highway head-on, Alabama State Trooper Jonathon Appling told WBMA.

Jeffrey Brasher, 50, died at the scene. Austin, 20, died a few hours later after being rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

Details about the accident are sparse, but the Alabama Highway Patrol says neither Jeffrey Brasher nor Austin Brasher were wearing a seat belt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.