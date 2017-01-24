Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

Moses Lake man arrested in fatal stabbing of son, 20

Posted 7:57 AM, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:27AM, January 24, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police say a 52-year-old man has been arrested on investigation of fatally stabbing his son during a fight over the weekend.

KXLY reports that 20-year-old Dakota Faircloth died of his injuries Monday.

Police say the two men argued Saturday night and that the son reportedly threw something at his father, leaving a gash on his forehead. A physical fight followed and police believe the father cut the son’s throat.

Dakota Faircloth was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. A woman in the home was treated for a cut to her hand.

Jeffrey Faircloth was treated at the hospital before he was booked into Grant County Jail.