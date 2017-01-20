× Polar Plunge 2017: ‘Freezin for a Reason’ to help Special Olympics athletes, win cruise for two!

It’s that time of the year to plunge into frigid winter water to benefit Special Olympics Washington.

And if you raise $150 for the athletes before March 31st, you’re entered for a chance to win a week-long cruise for two on any caribbean or mexico voyage on Holland America Line , plus airfare!

There are seven Polar Plunge events this year: